One of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s co-defendants finally got sentenced for kidnapping him.

Anthony “Harv” Ellison got 24 years in prison for the racketeering, kidnapping, and assault charges for which he was convicted last October.

After serving a whole lifetime, Harv was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

The Nine Trey Bloods member was sentenced almost a year after Tekashi 6ix9ine infamously snitched on the whole gang.

According to the disgraced rapper’s testimony, he was kidnapped, driven around, pistol-whipped, and extorted for money. There’s video footage of his then-girlfriend handing over a bag in exchange for his safety.

This overwhelming amount of evidence sealed Harv’s fate, and he won’t see the light of day for the next two decades.