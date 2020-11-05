[WATCH] Joe Biden Addresses the Nation as Votes are Counted: ‘I will govern as an American president’

[WATCH] Joe Biden Addresses the Nation as Votes are Counted: ‘I will govern as an American president’

While President Trump tweeted away with the aim to stop the counting of ballots, former Vice President Joe Biden believed in the democratic process and spoke to Americans.

During his address, Biden did not claim a victory, however, he did show confidence in the process resulting in a win for himself and Senator Kamala Harris.

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Advertisement

With counting continuing on Thursday, trends in voting point to Biden winning Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia bring him far beyond the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the election.

With America currently in a fractured state over the results of the election, along with the past four years of Donald Trump led chaos, Biden delivered a message to the nation of his aims as Commander-in-Chief.

“I will govern as an American president. The presidency itself is not a partisan institution. It’s the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans. That is precisely what I will do. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did vote for me.”

You can hear his full address to the nation below.