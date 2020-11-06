When we were all locked inside for a while, we may have gained a couple of pounds or something cause all we could do was watch TV and eat. 2 Chainz letting the ladies know he appreciates it on them in the new song “Quarantine Thick.”

The new release features Mulatto, paving the way for Tity Two Necklaces and the Queen of the South to create a new banger for Atlanta (especially because they did what they had to do) nightclubs.











The single is accompanied by the new release date for SO HELP ME GOD, the follow up to Chainz’s last album Rap Or Go To The League. The new album is set for release on November 13

You can check out the single and watch the new video below.