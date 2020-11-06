2020 has been really tough. We have lost so many loved ones this year. Chicago artist King Von was reportedly in critical condition following a shootout that left two killed and three injured outside of an Atlanta lounge that allegedly involved Quando Rondo’s crew.

Von’s friend, Chop Squad jumped on social media to announce the death of King Von. “We number one forever, ya dig what I’m saying. Real deal king of drill. I ain’t never seen a n*gga like Von. Everything you ever heard him say was true, RIP my n*gga I love you.”











What hurts, even more, is that the young rapper just released his project, “Welcome to O Block” on October 30th. During an interview with The Shaderoom yesterday, his homeboy Lil Durk just showed his support by telling all of his viewers to go listen to his late friend’s new album.

We will keep you updated as the story develops. Our love and prayers go out to the loved one of King Von.

King Von’s friend Chop Squad confirms his death. King Von was 26 years old 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9ify691IaX — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 6, 2020