Former Trump Adviser ‘Absolutely Expects’ Trump to Run for President in 2024 if He Loses Election

Former Trump Adviser ‘Absolutely Expects’ Trump to Run for President in 2024 if He Loses Election

We cannot let this happen again.

Former White House Chief Of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, said yesterday that he “absolutely expects” Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024 if he loses against Joe Biden.











“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Mulvaney said to The Irish Times.

Advertisement

He went on to say that even if Trump ran in 4 more years he would still be younger than Joe Biden is now. He then described Trump as a “very high energy 74 year old,” and expects him to be “further engaged in 2024 or 2028 if he were to lose this next election.”

He said that Trump “doesn’t like losing” and also rejected the idea that Trump filing lawsuits against states still counting votes was a threat to democracy. He also said that Trump will commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses.