You need a side job? G Herbo is looking to hire a full-time blunt roller. The Chicago star is ready to pay someone $36,000 a year to make sure his weed is rolled up.

“Who willing to make $36,000 in a year?” Herbo asked in a video. “I’m ready to pay motherfucker 100 a day to roll up. That’s all you getting though, that’s all I got is 100 ’cause I’m letting you smoke.”











Herbo made sure that he was serious by doubling down on the request.

“Just so y’all know I ain’t playing bro,” added the rapper. “I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much, bro. I hate that shit, like with a passion. So I need a motherfucker to roll up for every day.”