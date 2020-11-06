As we are still awaiting the results of the Presidential election, celebrities have been taking the time to educate voters on how they can verify their votes as well as using their social media to weigh in on their favorite candidates.

Iggy Azalea has joined the list of celebrities who put their opinion on social media after a fan warned the rapper to be careful.











The “Fancy” rapper posted an edited photo of what appears to be her giving Donald Trump the middle finger. A fan tweeted, “Careful with the politics Iggy,” in which she seemed unphased because the rapper then responded, “I hate Donald trump and if you like him: I hate you too. Now what.”

Advertisement

Iggy seemed to have silenced the fan as they didn’t hit her with a comeback, but the rapper definitely isn’t afraid to exercise her freedom of speech.