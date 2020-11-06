Chicago-bred rapper King Von has reportedly passed away after succumbing to gunshot wounds.

Per the AJC, an officer-involved shooting took place outside of Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge between two groups. According to multiple reports, the two groups in question were Von and southern rapper Quando Rondo’s camps. While two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was in critical condition early Friday morning, with officials initially expecting him to survive.











However, his death was soon confirmed by producer and frequent collaborator Chopsquad DJ via Instagram.

“My heart can’t take this,” he achingly penned. “No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend […] We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning snd every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer.”

Von, signed to Lil Durk’s Only The Family imprint, only just unleashed his Welcome To O Block album, making a case for a strong future ahead.

This story is still developing.