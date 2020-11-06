Finish him! Megan Thee Stallion is coming to video games. The rapper has helped Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate announce the sai-wielding assassin Mileena will be a playable character in the expansion pack that will soon be released.

Hot Girl Meg announced the feature on social media highlighting her dressed as Mileena, down to the signature teeth.











“I just wanted to stop by real quick and let y’all know that thee bitch is BACK 🔥🔥🔥 HotGirl Mileena is back in the game 😛😛😛 Gameplay bout to drop real soon. #MKUltimate”

Thee bitch is back 🔥🔥🔥 HotGirl Mileena is back in the game 😛 @MortalKombat #ad pic.twitter.com/e1myykkFpF — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 5, 2020