Nav is looking to hit a three-peat of Billboard No.1 releases with his new mixtape, Emergency Tsunami, pairing him with Wheezy on production.

Nav announced the release last week, which was previewed to fans with his new single “Turks,” which brought in Gunna and Travis Scott.











The combination of Nav and Wheezy are referring to themselves as the Tsunami Boys, which may give a nod to this release being the first of more to come.

The new release features young Thugm Lil Keed, SahBabii, and more. You can press play on it below.