It looks like basketball is coming back sooner than expected.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the NBA players association approved the NBA’s proposal for a 72 game season that will start on December 22nd. This means that the season would conclude in July right before the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan.

The National Basketball Players Association has voted to tentatively approve NBA’s proposal for the 2020-21 campaign starting on Dec. 22 and playing 72-game season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



NBA set to tip off Christmas week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020











Charania also tweeted that the players association is finalizing health and safety protocols, as well as a collective bargaining agreement. They are discussing the possibility of a 17-18 percent escrow on player’s salaries over the next 2 years.

The NBA and NBPA will now work to finalize health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season. Sides are discussing a 17-to-18 percent escrow of player salaries over the next two years — with the hope the withholding amount is down to normal 10 percent in 2022-23. https://t.co/fuv9otV3vl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

After the information was announced by Shams, the players association made the official announcement on their Twitter.