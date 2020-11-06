It is never too late to start over. If you are in a space where you know you want to change. You can make the change. It starts with you and the decisions that you make each day. It is important to stay consistent towards the change and each consistent step can lead to big results and positive changes.

Here are some quotes on new beginnings

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Seneca











“Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful.” Prince

Advertisement

“Perhaps that is where our choice lies — in determining how we will meet the inevitable end of things, and how we will greet each new beginning.” Elana K. Arnold

“Much as we may wish to make a new beginning, some part of us resists doing so as though we were making the first step toward disaster.” William Throsby Bridges

“You can learn new things at any time in your life if you’re willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you.” Barabra Sher

“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been.” Rainer Maria Rilke

“Realize that if a door closed, it’s because what was behind it wasn’t meant for you.” Mandy Hale

“But there’s a beginning in an end, you know? It’s true that you can’t reclaim what you had, but you can lock it up behind you. Start fresh.” Alexandra Bracken

“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” Hal Borland

“If you wish to be happy right from the beginning of your day, then it is about time to leave behind your past.” Lorin Hopper

It is never too late to start over. If you are in a space where you know you want to change. You can make the change. It starts with you and the decisions that you make each day. It is important to stay consistent towards the change and each consistent step can lead to big results and changes.

Here are some quotes on new beginnings

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Seneca

“Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful.” Prince

“Perhaps that is where our choice lies — in determining how we will meet the inevitable end of things, and how we will greet each new beginning.” Elana K. Arnold

“Much as we may wish to make a new beginning, some part of us resists doing so as though we were making the first step toward disaster.” William Throsby Bridges

“You can learn new things at any time in your life if you’re willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you.” Barabra Sher

“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been.” Rainer Maria Rilke

“Realize that if a door closed, it’s because what was behind it wasn’t meant for you.” Mandy Hale

“But there’s a beginning in an end, you know? It’s true that you can’t reclaim what you had, but you can lock it up behind you. Start fresh.” Alexandra Bracken

“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” Hal Borland

“If you wish to be happy right from the beginning of your day, then it is about time to leave behind your past.” Lorin Hopper