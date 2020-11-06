As the American public inches closer to the 2020 election results, Reginae Carter has a message for all of those who have supported Trump. Her statement comes just days after her father, Lil Wayne, posted a photo-op alongside Donald Trump. In the photo, Weezy captioned that he had a great meeting with the sitting POTUS. The rap legend also added that he’s putting his trust in Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for African American communities.

“besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020











Lil Wayne is more celebrated for his musical contributions and legendary artists signings. Not many look to him for political prowess, nor his “activism” as Trump would say. Well Reginae Carter took to her Instagram story to voice her disapproval of all Trump supporters.

“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now,” said the Carter heiress. “That was embarrassing. She followed her statement with a number of clown emojis. It is more than likely that she was aware of her father’s endorsement of Trump. While true it is uncertain whether or not her statement included him. Only time will time.