You know, Steve Bannon is just completely wrong. Trump’s former chief strategist and senior counselor thought it would be ok to appear on his War Room Pandemic podcast and call for both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray to be beheaded.

If that’s not enough, Bannon suggested that Trump fire both when he gets reelected. so much for him being reelected, but the statement is now resulting in censorship of some platforms by Bannon as Twitter has “permanently suspended” his War Room Twitter account.











“I actually want to go a step farther but I realize the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man,” Bannon said. “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, ‘You either get with the program or you’re gone. Time to stop playing games.’ Blow it all up.”

“The @WarRoomPandemic account has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules, specifically our policy on the glorification of violence,” Twitter said to CBS News in a statement. “We have policies in place that address clear threats of violence, abuse and harassment, and hateful conduct. If we identify any accounts or content that violate these rules, we’ll take enforcement action.”

Bannon’s video has also been removed from Facebook.