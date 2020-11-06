It looks as though NBA Youngboy and Money Yaya are expecting a baby boy together, making Yaya baby momma number seven. The 20-year-old daughter to the undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather took her time with revealing her pregnancy. Now that the word is out, she has been flaunting her bun in the oven. Her due date has not yet been revealed.

At the baby shower, fans noticed the alleged absence of Nba Young boy, as it was unclear if he attended or not. The Lousiana rapper has yet to comment or post anything regarding the baby shower.











At this moment, both parents are facing legal troubles as Money Yaya is facing time due to a stabbing incident that involved her and another one of NBA Youngboy’s baby mothers, while NBA Youngboy is facing assault charges of his own.

Maybe the baby will make both parents tone it down, as they prepare to welcome their newborn into the world, congratulations to NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather.