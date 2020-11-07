Fans of the hit tv show Atlanta have been waiting for two years for its third season. Fans of the series were excited to hear back in September that seasons three and four would be filmed back to back and would be released next year. This has only set expectations higher and created more anticipation.

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino was on Twitter this past Friday giving a shoutout to Angela Barnes Gomes for her efforts in directing a viral voting PSA. She directed those Get Your Booty To The Polls ad campaign that many liked, and some disliked. While he was on Twitter he felt the need to give his followers a little insight on these next 2 seasons of Atlanta.











Glover feels confident in these next seasons and took to Twitter to claim that the only show that can touch them is the HBO classic, The Sopranos.“while im here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us,” Glover tweeted.

