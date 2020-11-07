After delivering one of the best knockouts of 2020, Gervonta Davis is in trouble with the law again.

Davis was involved in a hit-and-run in Baltimore early Thursday morning, according to a report from WJZ. Police were called to a scene after a report of a multi-car collision that was caused by a car running a red light and striking another vehicle.











When the police arrived on the scene, a few people were injured, one person had to go to the hospital. There haven’t been any reports of any serious/life-threatening injuries.

Davis was arrested back in February after turning himself in to face battery charges for an incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Davis knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth round on Saturday night to retain his WBA regular lightweight title and win Santa Cruz’s WBA super junior lightweight title. The last thing he needs right now is drama outside of the ring.