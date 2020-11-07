Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr’s engagement is officially off.

Parr stated in her Instagram stories Wednesday night, per Hollywood Life, that even though the decision was “difficult,” it was “the best for myself and my children.” “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” Parr writes.











Parr continues, “I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Parr and Odom got engaged in 2019 after only dating a few months. Very similar to the time Odom dated and then married Kloe Kardashian.

Odom revealed the obstacles faced in their marriage, including his addictions to sex, drugs, and alcohol, in his New York Times bestselling memoir, Darkness to Light.

No word about the breakup from Odom’s camp.