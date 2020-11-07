Nicole Young Wants to Know if Dr. Dre Fathered Children Outside of Their Marriage

The divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young continues to get messier and messier.

Their divorce has been going on for a few months now. At first, it was reported that Dre and Nicole did not have a prenup. Nicole claims that Dre ripped up their prenup in an act of love after two years of being married. She thinks the agreement is not valid. However, Dre says they still have a prenup.











Dre’s nearly $1 billion estate is at stake.

After wanting three of Dr. Dre’s mistresses to testify against Dre at the couple’s divorce hearings, now Nicole Young wants to know if Dre fathered any children outside of their 24-year long marriage.

According to legal docs reportedly obtained by TMZ, Nicole is demanding that Dre hand over any information on the paternity of any children he might have had outside of their marriage.

It is unclear why she wants the information. It is unknown whether this will help her case for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.