SOURCE SPORTS: Bucks Currently Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Sign a Supermax Contract With The Organization

The Milwaukee Bucks feel very confident that Giannis Antetokounmpo will resign and receive a supermax contract with the organization.

According to Espn’s Zach Lowe, many within the Bucks’ organization remain confident that Antetokounmpo will remain with the team. They think he will sign a five-year supermax contract that will be worth an estimated $220-$250 million.











If Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign the extension, sources say they are prepared to play it out with him hitting free agency in 2021.

Antetokounmpo is coming off two consecutive MVP awards, but the Bucks have fallen short of The Finals each of the past two seasons despite the best regular-season record in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo has until the start of the 20-21 season to sign the supermax as that type of extension is not available during the middle of a season. If Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign, he will most likely be playing his last season with the team.