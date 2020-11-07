In the case of YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT ( F— Donald Trump)” track, what began as a catchy cut of dissent has transformed into a protest anthem that signals a collective outcry against the incumbent president of the United States, and this year, the track particularly picked up steam this year, in the fourth year anniversary of its debut from the election year in 2016.

Now as the world watches and awaits a victor in the 2020 presidential race, Billboard reports that on-demand streaming for the song has increased by an impressive 338%. Specifically, the cut climbs from 240,000 to 1,050,000 streams across platforms. In particular, the Still Brazy standout has found new life on TikTok’s viral platform, can be heard at plenty of Trump rallies as opposing sides infiltrate the mix, and is never too far away from protests and marches that have taken over the country.











No matter what the outcome of this tight race is, it’s safe to assume that it will continue to experience its uptick. Yet, for all its brazen themes, YG has previously admitted to being hesitant to release the track, citing Nipsey Hussle as a source of counsel when he made the decision to unleash “FDT.”

