Following the early Friday morning murder of rising Chicago star King Von, Atlanta police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Timothy Leeks in the crime.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Leeks is facing felony murder charges and is currently in police custody at Grady Hospital as he was also shot in the incident.



“The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said.



King Von was shot in the parking lot of Monaco Hookah Lounge after a fight broke out between two groups of men. He was 26-years-old.

Condolences have poured in for Von’s friends and family ranging from LeBron James to Drake to Chance the Rapper.



Rest In Peace to King Von.