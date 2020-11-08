Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America. After hitting the campaign trail and speak in the winning state of Pennsylvania and more, former President Barack Obama hit Twitter to issue a statement of congratulations to Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.



“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden,” Obama wrote. “I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”



Obama added, “when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”



You can see the full statement from Barack Obama, along with a message from his wife Michelle Obama, below.

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020