As we await the second season premiere of Verzuz, set to take place on Monday, November 9th as T.I. and Jeezy duke it out, Swizz Beatz may have revealed a pending matchup that sounds too good to be true.

Speaking with Kid Capri on Instagram Live, Swizz announced that a battle between Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest is “pending.” He quickly realized that he may have paused the process with a premature announcement, alluding to the secluded nature of Andre 3000 and Q-Tip alike.











“You know what we love them and we got patience and whenever they ready we ready because Verzuz is not just something for the pandemic is sone thing for the culture permanently and that’s what I want people to understand we got so many lined up and we ain’t even start yet.”

Last season’s battles proved to strike a winning formula for the newly-minted format, originally sparked as a friendly battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to entertain fans from home during quarantine. Notably, Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battled cracked the platform’s record with over six million viewers in attendance. In addition, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight’s on battle managed to rack up nearly four million viewers.

It’s no doubt that all eyes will be set on season two to see just how the series continues to evolve for fans.