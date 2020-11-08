So yeah, the losses continue to pile up for Donald Trump and his campaign. While Trump tweeted anger from the golf course, his attorneys were set to host a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. There was one issue, someone completely botched the booking of the location.



Instead of the luxury hotel, The Four Seasons, the press conference as booked at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Yes, that’s right. The yard of a landscaping company.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

There has not been a complete explanation about the location change, but one can easily infer that it was a mistake.



Don’t believe it. Take a look for yourself below.

I feel like we didn’t focus enough on the fact that someone in the Trump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but definitely accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store and they had to follow through with it. Veep was not this good. pic.twitter.com/DTJIQGsKHG — Alex Sexton (@SlexAxton) November 7, 2020

The Trump campaign accidentally booking a press conference at something called Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons hotel they intended is such a perfectly dysfunctional way for this to end. The writers really outdid themselves. pic.twitter.com/ReBGskwOSq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020