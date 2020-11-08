So yeah, the losses continue to pile up for Donald Trump and his campaign. While Trump tweeted anger from the golf course, his attorneys were set to host a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. There was one issue, someone completely botched the booking of the location.
Instead of the luxury hotel, The Four Seasons, the press conference as booked at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Yes, that’s right. The yard of a landscaping company.
There has not been a complete explanation about the location change, but one can easily infer that it was a mistake.
Don’t believe it. Take a look for yourself below.