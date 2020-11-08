United States Covid-19 numbers are at an all time high since election day and cases are increasing in every state compared to last week.

The United States reported more than 128,000 new coronavirus cases Friday as the number of fatalities nationwide exceeded 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day. The seven-day average of new cases was nearly 100,000, almost 20,000 higher than on this day last week.











The CDC tweeted:

The latest CDC #COVIDView report shows the percentage of deaths attributed to #COVID19 increased during the first two weeks of October. While this measure is down in recent weeks, it will likely increase as more death certificates are processed.

Dr Ashish Jha of Brown University insists the increase during the holidays is due to more indoor family gatherings. He advises we all keep indoor gatherings to a minimum, keep activities outdoors and wear a mask.