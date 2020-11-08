President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris have made their first addresses to the nation after hitting 270 in the electoral college and securing victory.



Appearing from Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, both Harris and Biden spoke with their families in attendance at the drive-in rally.



Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduced Biden, while also highlighting the impact of Georgia Congressman John Lewis. Harris would also credit Biden for selecting a woman to work with him on this campaign.



“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris said.



Harris would introduce Biden who jogged on to stage and called for an end to divisive language and promoted his ambition to reunite America after four years of President Trump. “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States.”



He added, “I sought this office to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again.”



You can see both speeches below.