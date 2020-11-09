When an Ariana Grande album is announced, a Billboard 200 debut is sure to follow. The star’s latest album, Positions, lands at the top of the chart with a powerful 174,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Of that total number, 42,000 of the sales came from traditional album purchases, 3,000 from TEA units, and 142,000 consisted of SEA units. Showing the popularity of her work, Grande brought in 173.54 million on-demand streams for the first week, making it the second-highest total for the year outside of R&B, hip-hop, or Latin.











Grande would address her fans in light of the success on Instagram:

hello / thank u. i know these things aren’t v important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen i feel it’s important to express gratitude for your love and support !!! so i am indeed rambling today. sry.

this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can’t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much.

Following Trippie Redd on the Billboard 200 is Trippie Redd who debuts at No. 2 with 60,000 for his latest effort Pegasus. His album brought in 79.22 million on-demand streams of the album. Sliding in the third slot is Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which continues an impressive 2020 run.