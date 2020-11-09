In an eery, but obviously true tweet yesterday afternoon, Asian Doll revealed the last words of late Chicago rapper King Von, who succumbed to gunshot wounds after being ambushed in Atlanta on Friday(November 6).

Asian Doll tweeted the 26 year old’s last words, where she also said the crew head Bosstop needs to “collect them o’bloc chains ASAP.”

Von’s manager Jameson Francois is currently in the hospital recovering from injuries related to the shooting. He disputes Doll’s claims on an IG post, saying, “Let one more person from the outside that’s close to Von keep on with all this goofy s**t. I promise I’ma expose all that goofy s**t, ’cause I was there n got shot behind this. Y’all stop blaming people y’all don’t even know what happen or who was involved. Y’all see one camera angle and think y’all figured it out. That goes for [ex]-girlfriend, family, or whoever.”

