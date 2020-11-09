DMX has had a long public battle with drug addiction, and the rapper says it dates back to his teenage years.

“I was in Yonkers. This guy, ‘Ready Ron,’ he was like an older brother to me,” DMX told Talib Kweli on his People’s Party podcast.











“He would rap, and I would do the beatbox,” DMX said. “I loved this guy like an older brother.”

The pair did a robbery on his birthday and Ron returned with a celebratory blunt after the job. The veteran rapper emotionally continued, “I hit the blunt and … I was no longer focused on the money. I’ve never felt like this, it just f–ked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. Why would you do that to a child? He knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to somebody who looks up to you? A monster was born. I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy. Especially to someone that you supposedly love.”

X learned quickly, “The person that I loved was a snake.”

Check out the emotional clip below: