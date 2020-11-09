The man with “more slaps than The Beatles” is going to lap them in plaques too. Drake’s project of loosies, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, is officially eligible for RIAA Platinum Certification.

Chart Data revealed the achievement on Twitter, noting the compilation of extra cuts has now tallied one million total units in the United States.











The release dropped on May 1 and was headlined by the single “Toosie Slide,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The release also featured Chris Brown, Giveon, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, Sosa Geek, and Future.

Recently Drake gave a nod to the release in the trailer for his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy, which is set to hit in January 2021.

Salute to Drizzy, peep Chart Data’s announcement below.