Statistics show that Black women carried the 2020 Presidential election on their back and helped Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get into office. But for some reason, Eva Longoria did an interview on MSNBC and downplayed the groups’ efforts.

She said in the clip below, “The women of color showed up in a big way. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here. Beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one.”











But like we’ve seen countless times on the Internet, after the backlash comes the “remorse.”

Longoria hopped on Twitter to clarify that she was comparing the efforts of the Latino women to the Latino men. However, she made her comment when talking about Black women.

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

Eva Longoria acknowledged the Latin community’s history of anti-blackness. “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that, there is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness and I would never want to contribute to that.”