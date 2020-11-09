According to a report from The Daily Mail, President Donald Trump is about to lose a lot more than the election by the tie he’s out of office.

Former Trump aide Stephanie Wolkoff has now said that a post-nuptial was negotiated among the Trumps, which would give their son Barron a huge share of the Trump inheritance. According to the alleged agreement, a divorce between the former FLOTUS and POTUS could be set immediately after Trump’s tenure in the White House is over at the top of the year.











One loss that Trumps is saying that isn’t over is the election, which he says was rigged and plans to sue several states over alleged miscounted ballots.

