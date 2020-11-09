The year is 2008, George Bush is in office and Jeezy released one of his best albums ever in The Recession. Fast forward to 2020, we are currently ushering Donald Trump out of the door and Jeezy is getting ready for the sequel, announcing The Recession 2 for November 20.

Jeezy announced the release of the album on The Breakfast Club. In addition to new music, Jeezy announced that he will release The (Re)Session Podcast alongside Charlamagne tha God and the Black Effect Podcast Network on iHeartMedia.











The new podcast will release every Monday and the first guest is Tony Robbins.

You can see the annoucnement below.