Jeezy a.k.a. Pastor Young dropped a number of announcement early Monday (Nov. 8) morning. The ATL rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club Morning Show to talk about his album, new podcast, upcoming VERZUZ battle with T.I. and more.

Back in 2008, Jeezy dropped a standout project in his discography entitled, The Recession. The album featured standout tracks like “Put On” with Kanye West and ode to President Obama’s 2008 presidential win with “My President.” Now he’s gearing up for its sequel, The Recession 2 on Friday (Nov. 20).











Along with the album, he announced his new podcast in partnership with Charlamagne Da God’s The Black Podcast Network on IHeart Radio. The first episode is currently available featuring, renowned author and motivational speaker, Toni Robbins.

Advertisement

During the interview, Jeezy discussed his upcoming VERZUZ battle with fellow ATLien T.I. Jeezy stated that he initially told Swizz Beatz to ask Gucci Mane. Given their volatile history, the announcement would have caused social media mania. Gucci respectfully declined according to Jizzle.

Swizz later returned the call to announce that T.I. is willing to participate. Both ATL natives have created some of the best music to come from the South during the 2000s era. The highly anticipated battle is set for Thursday, Nov.