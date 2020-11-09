It is widely believed that President Trump will rebel at the idea of conceding the election, but some of his inner circle is reportedly pushing him to accept defeat.

Members of that circle include Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump, however, CNN reports his son and additional allies are advocating to not let the matter go.











At the moment, Trump is continuing to push the factless narrative that the election was stolen from him and the campaign is currently planning a “messaging blitz” to continue to challenge the projects of all media sources that see Biden as the winner.

The aim of the Trump campaign is to sow doubt into the election results in the battleground areas in hopes of investigations and recounts. So far, reporting states have done nothing but cite accuracies and no traces of any type of voter fraud or illegal acts in the election process.

Trump Spokesman Jason Miller is denying the report. “This story is not true,” Miller Tweeted. Given undetermined electoral outcomes in multiple states and serious voting irregularities and lack of transparency in others, Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy.

Kushner or first lady Trump have not released a statement in regards to the report.