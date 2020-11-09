It’s been 25 years since the release of the classic movie Waiting to Exhale starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine.

According to Divine, a sequel may be in the works. “Well I know Terry and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting To Exhale back for so many years. And because it changed so much for everybody. Not just black women but also, so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they use,” she said in a recent interview.











The actress continued, “But I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women, and I think that’s going to be coming out so look forward, there’s a lot of stuff that is being developed to look forward to.”

The 1995 film was an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s 1992 novel of the same name. The movie was produced by McMillan and Forest Whitaker.

That was also a time when soundtracks spawned classic hits, and Babyface did what he had to do on the body of work.

What are your thoughts on a Waiting to Exhale sequel? Check out the original trailer below: