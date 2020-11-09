TMZ reports that Lori Harvey is avoiding jail time in her hit-and-run case.

The model appeared in front of a judge this week and she accepted a plea deal to not contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.











Subsequently, she was sentenced to two years on probation. The conditions of her probation are still unknown.

Harvey was charged three months after crashing her G-Wagon into another car and trying to flee the scene. She was caught by authorities while on foot and quickly thought to FaceTime her famous stepfather, Steve Harvey, to help her talk to the cops.

Lori Harvey wasn’t taken to jail but she received a ticket and was free to go home. Police say alcohol wasn’t a factor in the distracted driving but it’s rumored to be the cause plus texting.

Thankfully no one was injured although her vehicle crashed and flipped.