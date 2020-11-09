As Mike Will Made-It pieces together his forthcoming Michael album, set to drop in 2021, the superproducer picks back up with his onslaught of bangers to keep ears at attention.

His most recent entry arrives in the form of “What That Speed Bout?!” as he recruits NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj for a multitasking cut that places all parties involved in an impressive light.











On one hand, Mike Will’s work behind the board isn’t lacking yet as the southern hitmaker weaves potent basslines with an alluring synth backdrop to add to a catalog of addictive selections. On the other, NBA YoungBoy finds his stride on the commercial effort and makes a strong case for a major crossover opportunity. All the while, Nicki Minaj is unfazed as the new mother hops off a brief hiatus unearthing clever homage.

“Word to Pop, body smokin’ like a big blunt,” she rips.

The new track also arrives in tandem with a futuristic clip directed by Edgar Esteves and Austin McCraken as Mike Will takes on the role of a mad scientist whipping up clones of himself and YoungBoy.

Michael is set to arrive as Mike Will’s solo follow up to 2016’s Ransom 2. In the meantime, however, he has kept busy with 2018 marking his executive production of the Creed II soundtrack. In August, he also lent his talent to Chief Keef’s “Bang Bang” selection.

As for YoungBoy, the song arrives in the midst of a busy season as the Baton Rouge rapper comes off two mixtapes and a proper album this year while still prepping for the release of his collaborative Nobody Safe album with Rich The kid, set for release on November 13th.