PUMA has announced the newest addition to the Clyde Franchise, the Clyde All-Pro, a new silhouette that will escalate style and performance to the next level.

The PUMA Clyde Franchise is inspired by Walt “Clyde” Frazier and the kicks that he ruled courts during the 1970s. The Clyde All-Pro is perfect for on-court training, features ProFoam+ for added stability and cushioning, as well as PUMA’s lightweight yet durable Matryx material for speed and support.











November will mark the arrival of the new styles. The first is the Clyde All-Pro, which will be available in PUMA White-Blue Atoll and PUMA White-PUMA Black. The sneaker is designed with a Pebax drop in the heel and full-length signature ProFoam+ midsole for lightweight cushioning, responsiveness, and energy return that’s perfect for quick cutting and spot-up styles of play. This sneaker will retail at $130 on November 11.

The Clyde All-Pro Elf will bring the spirit of the holidays, accented by Elf signature colors and iconic elements from the film that include an elf hat and maple syrup with spaghetti on the heels of the shoes. This sneaker will be available on November 19 for $130.

The other will be the Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid, which is designed by NBA Champion and Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma and streetwear legend and founder of Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor, this shoe features vintage-inspired coloring paired with performance tooling. Designed in a mid-top silhouette made for the courts and approved for the streets, these kicks are topped off with Kuzma’s logo in the sock liner. This sneaker will be available on November 27 for $150.