It started with basketball between Russ and Jack Harlow. It ended in a light scuffle between the two sides. Both artists have enjoyed success throughout their careers. While Jack Harlow is a newcomer with his hit single, “What’s Poppin,” Russ has been a consistent force for quite some time. The Jersey native is ready to drop gems and knowledge on how to be successful as an independent artist. Not only do these rappers take their craft seriously, but they brought that same passion to the basketball court.

On Sunday (Nov. 7) both Harlow and Russ led teams in a tournament called, The Crew League. Eight teams battled on the court to claim the $100K grand prize. The other team captains included Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, and more. During Russ and Jack Harlow’s match, the “Tyler Herro” rapper commits a Bad Boys Piston like foul on one of Russ’ teammates.











That didn’t go over to well as the teams emptied their benches quickly. Based on the video, there is no clear indication that the “What They Want” rapper was actually involved. It looks like it was quickly de-escalated before it turned into something.

Neither parties have yet to comment on the incident. Peep below.