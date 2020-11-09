Brooklyn, we did it!

After being placed on a nomination list for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside names like Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, and the Doobie Brothers, late Brooklyn rap icon Notorious B.I.G has been inducted into the coveted Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.











Biggie’s son Christopher Wallace Jr., better known as CJ, accepted the induction on behalf of his father, saying, “I’m honored to share his name and his dedication to Black music, creativity, self-expression, and Black freedom. I love you, Meemaw. Thanks for teaching us who Christopher Wallace was as a son, friend, poet, artist, and father. We love you Meemaw. We love you dad. Brooklyn, we did it!”

