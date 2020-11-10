2 Chainz has announced his album artwork to his forthcoming album, So Help Me God!, that will be released on Friday, November 13.



“Lot of artists have used baby pics to tell their story but this one different!,” 2 Chainz wrote on Twitter. “this is 8th grade me, a proof pic bc we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains.”

Lot of artists have used baby pics to tell their story but this one different! this is 8th grade me, a proof pic bc we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains.#SOHELPMEGOD this FRIDAY…art by me✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/zt8uJ4GAGL — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 9, 2020

NBA2K announced that they will be releasing unreleased songs off his upcoming album. The exclusive access will be to five new tracks for 24 hours within the 2K beats in-game playlist a day before the album drops.



Chainz will be performing in Atlanta, Georgia at the parking lot concert series to represent his upcoming album and introducing fans to the new songs.











Tity Boi first introduced this album with the release of “Money Maker” featuring Lil Wayne, which you can check out below.

Advertisement