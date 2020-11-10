Peloton, an interactive fitness platform, has announced a multi-year partnership with Beyoncé rooted in the celebration of music. The partnership is described as “broad” and will be a central component of the Peloton class experience, while also highlighting pro-social initiatives.

The launch of the collaboration is commemorating the Homecoming season, specifically highlighting the experiences of students and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. With physical homecomings not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Bey and Peloton created a series of themed workout experiences to help extend Homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga, and meditation.

Beyoncé announces partnership w/ @onepeloton—the world's leading interactive fitness platform—for a broad, multi-year partnership rooted in the celebration of music, a central component of the Peloton class experience, and pro-social initiatives.https://t.co/jIQJrXGxqN pic.twitter.com/rFpZNlJT2U — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 10, 2020











As a part of the partnership, the two are working alongside each other to provide two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, which allows access to the library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment.

The digital memberships will go toward students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA — Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our Members will love.”