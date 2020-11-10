Matthew A. Cherry announced on Twitter that he has Blue Ivy Carter narrating his book called Hair Love audiobook.

Blue isn’t 10 years old yet and making some serious moves! Once the announcement was posted, many Beyhive fans raced to get the audiobook and highlighted her achievement online.











Hair Love is also an Oscar-winning short film. It was released around this time last year in December and tells the story of a father who must do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Cherry wants to represent and inspire all the fathers to do their daughter’s black hair. Blue has won her first BET award for “Brown Skin Girl” single with her mom Beyonce and Saint JHN, as well as, receiving an NAACP Image Award. The audiobook of Hair Love is a four-minute-long story that features Blue Ivy that is available on Audible Plus.