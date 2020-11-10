According to a confirmed report from CNN, Housing and Urban Development Secretary has tested positive for Covid-19. This comes after weeks of the POTUS and other members of the Trump administration downplayed the virus and its magnitude.

Carson’s contraction of the virus comes one week after Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff, also tested positive for Covid-19. It also followed the in-person Election night event at the White House.











The Deputy Chief of Staff of HUD says that Carson “is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

