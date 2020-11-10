Kobe Bryant’s childhood home, located in the heart of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, has been sold for $810,000, TMZ has reported. Bryant and his family lived in the beautiful Colonial edifice until he gained national recognition at Lower Merion High School where he led his high school team to a state championship.

Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810,000, Hoop Included! https://t.co/qZhU37LrOY — TMZ (@TMZ) November 10, 2020

The property includes a wonderful house, but the most appealing aspect is the sizable backyard and driveway, which still features the original hoop that the adolescent future Lakers superstar undoubtedly utilized for many hours every day.

“This is the only house in the country that has that distinction,” Kate Bayer, the seller, said, according to Fox Business. She added that she felt privileged to live in a home that was once occupied by the NBA legend.

“When we moved in, everyone — and I mean everyone — asked, ‘Do you know who lived there?’ They were excited — the mailman, trash collectors, every neighbor, people walking down the street,” she added.

Bryant’s family sold the property for $510,000 in 2008 and this is the first time it has been on the market for sale since it was last traded. The new owners will truly appreciate the hoop in the yard and will think of Bryant every time they look and play on it.