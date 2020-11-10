Lil Nas X is gearing up for a return, as he appears set to ring in the last part of the year with his new single “Holiday.” The trailer for the forthcoming single came during the Sunday Night Football game, which featured the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The new teaser gives a quick clip of the single and takes the “Old Town Road” creator back to familiar settings before seeing him don the role of “the new Santa.”











The horses of the “Old Town Road” turn into reindeers and Nas X assumes the St. Nick stature as he takes flight for the holiday season.

Check out the trailer for “Holiday” below.