Post Malone Goes Diamond for the Third Time with ‘Sunflower’

Post Malone Goes Diamond for the Third Time with ‘Sunflower’

There are great numbers. Then there are Post Malone numbers. Posty has gone Diamond with his single “Sunflower,” that he created with the help of Swae Lee.

“Sunflower” is the third release from Malone to go diamond. Yes, you read that right. It’s the third one. The first two were “Congratulations” and “Rockstar.” Not bad for someone who was introduced to us with “White Iverson.”











Post Malone’s manager Dre London hit Instagram to highlight the moment.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of you @postmalone on your 3rd diamond Platinum Plaque! We’ve come so far staying on the right train our lane keeping focus like a camera lens! Set your goals high & don’t stop till you get there! The path from dreams to success really exists! #DreVision congrats @swaelee.”

.@PostMalone and @SwaeLee's "Sunflower" has now sold over 10 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) November 7, 2020

You can see the Instagram post below and hear the single, that was featured in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, below.