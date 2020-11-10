The NBA is officially back as the league and the players’ union have agreed to the start of the 2020-21 season along with adjusting the collective bargaining agreement and the calendar.

The adjustment brings free agency to a November 20 start date, just two days after the 2020 NBA Draft. The season will start a month later on December 22 for a run of 72 games.











ESPN reports the salary cap for the season will be $109.1 million with the luxury tax set at 132.6 million, which will be the same number as the 2019-20 season.

The NBA and NBPA have reached agreement on an amended CBA, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Free agency begins at 6 PM on Nov. 20, with signings allowed at 12:01 PM on Nov. 22. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2020

Currently, there are four teams in the luxury tax – the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers. As deals and more continue, that number is expected to inflate. Training camp for the 2020-21 season will begin on December 1.